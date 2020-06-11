Letter to the Editor: Protesters are 'fed up' average citizens

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gary Smith, with all due respect, there is something seriously wrong with your logic. The first part of your 6-9-20 letter to the editor state that the George Floyd protesters are a "planned, organized, and coordinated violent assault against this nation by terrorists". I can only assume you get all of your information from Sean Hannity and other conspiracy theorists.

The truth is that the vast majority of the protesters are just average citizens fed up with racism in America and want it changed now. But whenever you have thousands of people gathered, you're always going to have a few bad apples, like small numbers of Antifa and right-wing groups like the Boogaloo Bois, as well as individual troublemakers taking advantage of the situation.

The bottom line is that the vast majority of the protesters are NOT terrorists assaulting our nation. What if I said that "Republicans disapprove of the job Trump is doing", and base it on the fact that 10% of Republicans polled disapprove. You'd say I was crazy, since 90% approve. Well, this is why I think YOU are crazy, since 90% plus of the protesters are not terrorists!