Letter to the Editor: Prop 13 attack

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Prop 13 Attack

Initiative 1870 titled “Increases Funding for Schools, Colleges, and Local Government Services by Changing Tax Assessment of Commercial and Industrial Property” is on CA Secretary of State November 2020 ballot. It’s $12 billion from your pocket!

Appearing unidentified in 30 May Sentinel Page 1 “California to vote on Business Tax Hike”, author AP Dill either didn’t recognize “Split Tax Roll” once again or intended hiding its re-introduction! The proponents tried balloting it as “California Schools and Local Communities Funding Act of 2020”, mistakes and all. It’s not better!

Initiative 1870 removes Proposition 13’s business protection limiting business/commercial property taxable value increases. It targets 1.2 million business and commercial properties (UC Cal February 2020 Study). Pass this; your homes or rentals are targeted next.

Initiative 1870 moves commercial properties with over 50 employees or valued above $3 Million onto a separate tax roll to be assessed at current fair market value. Only Agriculture is excluded, for now.