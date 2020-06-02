Letter to the Editor: Prop 13 attack

Prop 13 Attack
Initiative 1870 titled “Increases Funding for Schools, Colleges, and Local Government Services by Changing Tax Assessment of Commercial and Industrial Property” is on CA Secretary of State November 2020 ballot. It’s $12 billion from your pocket!
Appearing unidentified in 30 May Sentinel Page 1 “California to vote on Business Tax Hike”, author AP Dill either didn’t recognize “Split Tax Roll” once again or intended hiding its re-introduction! The proponents tried balloting it as “California Schools and Local Communities Funding Act of 2020”, mistakes and all. It’s not better!
Initiative 1870 removes Proposition 13’s business protection limiting business/commercial property taxable value increases. It targets 1.2 million business and commercial properties (UC Cal February 2020 Study). Pass this; your homes or rentals are targeted next.
Initiative 1870 moves commercial properties with over 50 employees or valued above $3 Million onto a separate tax roll to be assessed at current fair market value. Only Agriculture is excluded, for now.
California citizens already struggle with add-on gas, vehicle tax and high living cost. Common sense says increased business cost, goods or service, must result in higher consumer costs for everyone.
For 40 years “split” property tax rolls have failed. California voters smartly rejected any hitting the ballot. Prop. 13’s popularity remains remarkably strong as Public Policy Institute of California polling notes a strong California citizen majority believe Prop 13 Initiative remains “mostly a good thing.”
Initiative 1870 supporters paid professional signature gatherers at big-box and grocery stores to convince people to sign. Costing as much as $10 per valid signature, proponents likely engaged in deception to get signatures. Remember signs saying “Protect Proposition 13, Sign Here!” People signed thinking they were. They weren’t protecting Proposition 13. Proposition13, since 1978, has protected business and home owners. Citizens recognized the greed coming from Sacramento. Its back!
Do not accept more Sacramento greed. Do not accept schools have insufficient funds to operate. Recognize its an $800 Million unfunded school state liability as Initiative 1870’s target. Kill it before it kills your income as if Covid-19 hasn’t done enough already.
Gary Smith
Lemoore
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!