Letter to the editor: Positive change

We are at a point in our country unprecedented in many ways - and in some ways, we are repeating history. As we celebrated the birth of our nation over the weekend, one thing was clear in the midst of so much that is unknown: we are a nation divided.
So many topics divide us that it’s hard to keep track. Many subjects are chalked up to “politics” which shouldn’t be. Health, equity, compassion, kindness and human rights are not political issues. As we continue to navigate the unexpected hand we’ve been dealt this year, consider the following with an open heart instead of ignoring opinions different from yours …
Wanting to make positive changes that benefit everyone in the U.S. does not equal hating America. Believing that our nation has not yet reached its full potential is not unpatriotic.
Silence has never been a catalyst for positive change. Protest - and even violence - is not new concepts in the quest for change in the United States. From the American Revolution to the Civil War and movements in support of rights for women, BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, and more; activism has been part of our history and is certainly part of our future.
Spreading false information is akin to spreading disease. Please do your research before spreading information on social media or otherwise. If something has been proven false by independent, fact-checking websites and/or unbiased media, please do not give it more power - even if it supports your beliefs or agenda. Factchecker.org and Snopes are two sites I like, but there are plenty out there.
Just because something hasn’t happened to YOU doesn’t mean that it hasn’t happened or that it isn’t an issue which needs to be addressed. Hearing and accepting the truths of others is an important part of growth.
Let us stand united in the quest for a better community, nation and world. Each and every one of us can do better.
Liz Piña,
Kingsburg
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!