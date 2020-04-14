Letter to the Editor: Newsom should tell immigrants to stay home

Letter to the Editor:
Governor Newsom as ordered California residents to stay home, it would be nice if he would tell those trying to enter the USA illegally to stay home. Some politicians support sanctuary states and cities that invite illegal aliens who may be criminals or carriers of infectious diseases to illegally enter the USA without medical checkups?
Fact is coronavirus hot spots are major Sanctuary cities and states, San Francisco, Southern California, Seattle,Washington and New York.
As an example of what’s contributing to this risk, according to Border Patrol figures since Jan. 1, they have apprehended more than 350 Chinese nationals at the southern border.
It’s estimated for every illegal alien caught three others are not caught. That means more than 1,000 Chinese nationals may have already illegally entered the USA this year without medical checkups.
Since October 2019 according to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data 151,000 border crossers and illegal aliens were apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border from 72 different coronavirus affected countries. (151,000 x 3 estimated not caught = 453,000 not caught )
Next election politicians who support sanctuary cities, sanctuary states, refuse to turn criminal illegal aliens over to Federal Immigration Authorities, oppose building the southern border wall that would protect USA residents from people entering illegally with no medical check up must be held accountable because they are putting Americans at Risk while they order Americans to stay home.
Russ Waymire
Hanford
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!