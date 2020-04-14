Letter to the Editor: Newsom should tell immigrants to stay home
0 comments

Letter to the Editor: Newsom should tell immigrants to stay home

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Letter to the Editor:

Governor Newsom as ordered California residents to stay home, it would be nice if he would tell those trying to enter the USA illegally to stay home. Some politicians support sanctuary states and cities that invite illegal aliens who may be criminals or carriers of infectious diseases to illegally enter the USA without medical checkups? 

Fact is coronavirus hot spots are major Sanctuary cities and states, San Francisco, Southern California, Seattle,Washington and New York.

As an example of what’s contributing to this risk, according to Border Patrol figures since Jan. 1, they have apprehended more than 350 Chinese nationals at the southern border.

It’s estimated for every illegal alien caught three others are not caught. That means more than 1,000 Chinese nationals may have already illegally entered the USA this year without medical checkups.

Since October 2019 according to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data 151,000 border crossers and illegal aliens were apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border from 72 different coronavirus affected countries.  (151,000 x 3 estimated not caught = 453,000 not caught )

Next election politicians who support sanctuary cities, sanctuary states, refuse to turn criminal illegal aliens over to Federal Immigration Authorities, oppose building the southern border wall that would protect USA residents from people entering illegally with no medical check up must be held accountable because they are putting Americans at Risk while they order Americans to stay home.

Russ Waymire

Hanford

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Columnists

Commentary: China's coronavirus statistics aren't the real problem

As the coronavirus spreads around the world, U.S. officials who downplayed the risk have repeatedly blamed China's fake data and deceptive practices for the outbreak. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo said in March that poor information from China has "put us behind the curve." Earlier this month, several House Republicans sent a letter to Pompeo stating that "misinformation from China over ...

Commentary: Trump's main hurdle to reelection isn't the pandemic, it's him
Government & Politics

Commentary: Trump's main hurdle to reelection isn't the pandemic, it's him

  • Updated

It's too early to have anything close to a clear vision of the effect the COVID-19 pandemic will have on the 2020 presidential election, but rest assured, it will make a difference. But to whose advantage? The pandemic has effectively muscled former Vice President Joe Biden out of the spotlight. Wisely holed up in his Delaware home, Biden has done a series of on-air television interviews and ...

Columnists

Commentary: Special interest spectacle: Teachers' unions try to thwart education access at a most inopportune time

With millions of students at home as the result of coronavirus district closures, and families finding themselves thrown into "unexpected homeschooling," Americans rightly expect that teachers, administrators and principals at all types of schools would be embracing an "all hands on deck" approach to this challenging situation. But while instances of cooperation between public and private ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News