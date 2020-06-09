Letter to the Editor: Mail-in ballot fraud?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am astonished at people who claim fraud, fraud, fraud in the mail in ballot process.

I have voted that way for years. I mail my ballot back, drop it in a ballot box on County site, or walk it in.

The process is simple your mail in ballots are received at the Voter Registrar's Office and if they are properly signed the are counted, if not they are not.

Plus you have the ability if you mail them in to have it confirmed by the voter registrar's office.

It is not fraud we need to worry about it is the manipulation of truth.

The facts are there has been almost zero fraud when ballots are mailed in.

As for Democrats manipulating and suppressing the vote, did anyone notice the Republicans did not have a presidential primary this year, just let trump be the only vote available.

I am not a Democrat, I was a long time Republican until 2016 when the RNC and the Republicans in Congress lied to us, let trump lie to us, and disgraced the very hallowed Halls of our Capital Building.

I am an independent and I personally never want a republican to talk about morals, values, family, patriotism or justice, law and order, or honesty in Government.