Letter to the Editor: Kudos to the Hanford Fire Department

After seeing a couple recent letters focusing on other states like Oregon and Nevada I wanted to show some praise to Hanford Fire Department.
I think the Hanford Fire Department is on of the best departments in California. Definitely top 5! I believe the Hanford Fire Department is the best ran department in all of Kings County.
They are wonderfully professional and patient. Even when I report a business potentially violating fire code the problem is addressed right away and I see the business change their policy after a few days.
I constantly see their vehicles with sirens on going up and down Hanford-Armona Road. They have remarkable response times and have the best training. Attending Hanford COS in 2018 I seen amazing training these students got and how serious these future firefighters took the education and actual training on equipment in parking lots. It was a real sense of pride when Hanford Fire Department firetruck won that Facebook contest.
I'm proud Hanford Fire Department has the best equipment for the best city employees!
With a fire department like the one Hanford has it makes it real easy to be proud of the City you live in. I'm donating a portion of my stimulus check to Hanford Fire Department.
Chad Draxler
Hanford
