Letter to the Editor: Kudos to Hanford
Letter to the Editor: Kudos to Hanford

I'd like to thank the city of Hanford for continuing to resurface main street and beyond . Cant wait for the new painted lines to be completed . Lets all cross our fingers that 10th avenue from Hanford/Armona Rd to Houston avenue is slated to be the next phase of repairs .

This is exciting . Gives you the warm fuzzies seeing much needed modernizing taking place in your own hometown . Thanks guys . You rock , (and pave , and paint , and clean up) . 

Clay "Piddghun"

Hanford

