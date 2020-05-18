Letter to the Editor: Just what is Constitutional?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Its hilarious when Covid19 protestors' first response is violation of constitutional rights. They are usually conservatives that always push for states rights to enforce laws of their own until it inconveniences them.

Recent court cases have already sided with State governors. Like the three churches who sued Newsom for violating first amendment and had the case dismissed immediately.

The Supreme Court already ruled in favor of states. Jacobson v. Massachusetts, 197 U.S. 11 (1905), was a United States Supreme Court case in which the Court upheld the authority of states to enforce compulsory vaccination laws. The Court's decision articulated the view that the freedom of the individual must sometimes be subordinated to the common welfare and is subject to the police power of the state.

So before you start stating about constitutional rights you might want to touch up on Supreme Court cases that has ruled what is constitutional.

Chad Draxler

Hanford