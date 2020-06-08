Letter to the Editor: Jobs not mobs

Violence across major cities is not a “hijacked peaceful protest.” It is a planned, organized and coordinated violent assault against this nation by terrorists, representing imported anarchy by un-Constitutional jihadi elements joined to crash the Republic.
Anarchistic Antifa and Black Lives Matter are Hamas and CAIR (Council on American Islamic Relations) coordinated. “CAIR” visibly appears on Minneapolis rioters printed signs. Neither honors this nation’s values, culture and freedom. Do you really think bricks or Molotov cocktail components “magically appeared”?
“Honest demonstration” knows proper process. “Demonstrating” to build “bigger government” isn’t a worthy goal:
• Constitutional “Equal treatment” for all must be restored;
• Expanded government can’t improve personal life; proof - Covid-19 shutdowns;
• “Released states” like Florida, Nebraska, North Dakota and Utah, have shrinking unemployed lists (BLS.gov);
• If law is foremost, abide by it, even in First Amendment assembly;
• defunding police produces mayhem in vulnerable communities while Elites have private protection; and,
• Improve community relations by supporting police and interacting through pro-active Councils and Mayors.
Speaking of unprepared, Congress and Bureaus demonstrate “useful idiots”. By focusing on phony issues, they advance anarchist (Brotherhood/CAIR’s) sworn purpose. “Islam a peaceful religion” is drinking mis-information’s cool-aid, ignorant of Koran verses 2.195, 5.3, 32.2 and Shahih Bukhari Hadith Vol.4, Book 56. Ignorance renders aid to CAIR and Brotherhood’s sponsored terrorism. President Trump is the one-who fights for liberty and citizens unmistakably. Anarchist Antifa doesn’t.
Destroy anarchist terrorists using the full force of federal law, DOJ and Intelligence agencies. Prosecution to the fullest legal extent all terrorists engaged in this ‘coup’ against citizens, cities and freedom.
Media “wokeness” is obviously a sham. Portland’s Rose City Antifa training ground is ignored. Local and state officials demonstrate neither desire nor capability to protect citizens from these well-organized terrorists. A Month plus of open business and no social distance mobs; no Covid-19 spike.
Only citizens who get informed, organized, and engaged in their neighborhoods and communities can save this nation as government fails its simple task - safety and security. Government must be “of, for and by the people”; ‘Swamp’ doesn’t.
Gary Smith
Lemoore
