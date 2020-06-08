Letter to the Editor: Jobs not mobs

• Improve community relations by supporting police and interacting through pro-active Councils and Mayors.

Speaking of unprepared, Congress and Bureaus demonstrate “useful idiots”. By focusing on phony issues, they advance anarchist (Brotherhood/CAIR’s) sworn purpose. “Islam a peaceful religion” is drinking mis-information’s cool-aid, ignorant of Koran verses 2.195, 5.3, 32.2 and Shahih Bukhari Hadith Vol.4, Book 56. Ignorance renders aid to CAIR and Brotherhood’s sponsored terrorism. President Trump is the one-who fights for liberty and citizens unmistakably. Anarchist Antifa doesn’t.

Destroy anarchist terrorists using the full force of federal law, DOJ and Intelligence agencies. Prosecution to the fullest legal extent all terrorists engaged in this ‘coup’ against citizens, cities and freedom.

Media “wokeness” is obviously a sham. Portland’s Rose City Antifa training ground is ignored. Local and state officials demonstrate neither desire nor capability to protect citizens from these well-organized terrorists. A Month plus of open business and no social distance mobs; no Covid-19 spike.