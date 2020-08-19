Letter to the Editor: It's not the time to ban flavored vapor products

In the middle of a health and economic crisis, the Florida legislature passed a bill that would put over 4,500 hardworking Floridians out of a job and risk the health of the millions who, like me, use flavored vapor products to quit smoking deadly cigarettes.
If Governor Ron DeSantis does not veto SB 810, a ban on flavored vapor products, he will be putting the health of former smokers at stake, as this will undoubtedly force adult smokers who rely on these products back to smoking combustible cigarettes. The last thing Governor DeSantis should be doing in the middle of a global health crisis is taking away healthier options for adult smokers.
In addition to grave health risks, SB 810 will prove catastrophic for Florida's economy. According to leading economists, the vapor industry generates almost $1.5 billion in the state. The Office of Economic & Demographic Research recently reported that due to COVID-19 shutdowns, state revenue fell nearly $2 billion short of expectations. If Governor DeSantis signs this bill into law, he will only worsen these budget shortfalls by shutting down 800 small businesses and eliminating $186.6 million in wages and benefits at a time when so many are struggling to get by.
We need to focus on fighting COVID-19 and rebuilding our economy. One important way to do that is by vetoing a bill like SB 810 that does more harm than good to the state of Florida.
