Letter to the Editor: Is this how it's going to be?
Letter to the Editor: Is this how it's going to be?

Is this how it America dies; is this how its going to be?

They close my business and work place; And I did not speak out

Because I like the days off

I was order to stay home; And I did not speak out

Because it appears to be for the good of all

I was told one member of a household was to shop; And I did not speak out

Because it seemed reasonable

The churches were closed in violation of the constitution; And I did not speak out

Because I do not attend church

I saw others shamed who didn’t follow the orders; And I did not speak out

Because they were not following an executive order

I saw a man killed by the authorities; people said because of the color of his skin; And I did not speak out

Because my skin is white

I saw people angered and arguing with their neighbors not because a man was killed by the authorities but because of the color of the man’s skin; And I did not speak out

Because it was distant from me

The authorities began to tear down historic reminders of past injustice and oppression under the guise of social reform in response to the authorities killing a man; And I did not speak out

Because my neighbor refused to understand my view and I was deemed intolerant

The authorities wrote executive orders demanding neighbors enforce the new social order on their neighbors by refusing them services, turning them in; And I did not speak out because the new social order had been empowered

“Then they came for me;

And there was no one left To speak out for me”

Gary Smith

Lemoore

