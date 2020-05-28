Letter to the Editor: Is California really 'booming'?

Dear Chad-There you go again-Draxler:
“California Booming” on 5-23-2020” - How Adult your direction “If you don’t like California, leave it!” Rose colored glasses, ignoring media reporting, failure to research and definitely avoiding what’s going on in California as reported in the local Sentinel and other national media won’t improve this states condition.
In case you didn’t bother to check:
• The Covid-19 closed business don’t say California ‘is booming!”;
• The $1.5 Trillion underfunded liability and $54 Billion “shortfall” reported in the Sentinel don’t say California is booming;
• Thanks to AB5, the Sentinel is now mailed as “human delivery” is an unaffordable job for the paper;
• The masks on people as they shop at state directed “essential business” isn’t “California booming”;
• Weekly “re-open protests”, well received and with much car “honking” in agreement, occurs at 12th and W. Lacey Blvd isn’t “booming;
• The past articles in the Hanford Sentinel on “milk dumping”, “chickens being slaughtered for lack of packaging/distribution, not planting crops, Costco ‘special chicken sale’ and other agricultural actions destroying crops or animals because they are unsaleable isn’t “California booming”; and,
• 40 of 58 California Counties are barely able to move from ‘take-out” only and “curbside shopping” according to Sentinel reporting of California’s tyrannical “Restrictions”.
23 May Sentinel reported 15.5 percent unemployment levels in “California April Jobless Rate Higher Than Great Depression”. Come May report, it will be higher. Newsome predicts 18 percent. The federal government projects unemployment matching the Great Depression’s 1-in-4 persons out-of-work.
There is room for improvement in California. But “Democrat talking points” don’t stop 190,000 in 2018 and 130,000 in 2017 from leaving California’s high cost and over-regulation. Micromanaging every business isn’t good business. California spending beyond its means isn’t forward thinking.
The fundamental problem is failure to listen or observe. You choose to ignore the obvious to focus on the absurd. Unemployed aren’t making those fantastic wages. China is not our friend. In fact, they are the source of our problems. My preference would be you engage in improving the community. First, however, take off the blinders.
Gary Smith
Lemoore
