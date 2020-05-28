Letter to the Editor: Is California really 'booming'?

• 40 of 58 California Counties are barely able to move from ‘take-out” only and “curbside shopping” according to Sentinel reporting of California’s tyrannical “Restrictions”.

23 May Sentinel reported 15.5 percent unemployment levels in “California April Jobless Rate Higher Than Great Depression”. Come May report, it will be higher. Newsome predicts 18 percent. The federal government projects unemployment matching the Great Depression’s 1-in-4 persons out-of-work.

There is room for improvement in California. But “Democrat talking points” don’t stop 190,000 in 2018 and 130,000 in 2017 from leaving California’s high cost and over-regulation. Micromanaging every business isn’t good business. California spending beyond its means isn’t forward thinking.

The fundamental problem is failure to listen or observe. You choose to ignore the obvious to focus on the absurd. Unemployed aren’t making those fantastic wages. China is not our friend. In fact, they are the source of our problems. My preference would be you engage in improving the community. First, however, take off the blinders.

Gary Smith

Lemoore