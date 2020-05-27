Letter to the Editor: Injustice prospers

Covid-19’s management repeats 1942 federal folly. FDR issued Executive Order 9066 to intern Japanese-American citizens in camps, mis-manage property, and destroy lives after telling us “we have nothing to Fear except Fear itself”. Sound familiar? Supreme Court then upheld the order in its Korematsu decision. You are now interred with no more scientific basis than the irrational Korematsu thinking.

This is a first where biological irresponsibility produces a disease condition where nearly 90 thousand people die in 5 months; flu takes a year to kill that many. The World Health Organization (WHO) must be held accountable for evading Covid-19 outbreak and our NIH funding it.

Has media questioned or investigated fully the start, perpetrators, careless behaviors transmitting Covid-19 from Wuhan to the World? No! Media has foraged on mass fear and panic while trashing freedom.

I repeat: you are un-represented throughout by the very people constantly returned to office. They swear to uphold the Constitution, federal or State. Have they? No! Throw the bums out!

Gary Smith

Lemoore