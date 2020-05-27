Letter to the Editor: Injustice prospers

In our age, Restraint of Power is our greatest problem. Science is necessary to feed, provide medical expertise, enable life; it isn’t “all knowing”.
Feudalism has returned. This loss of freedom is strictly a “Unconstitutional Power Trip”. “Shut down”, imposed by Governor’s throughout the U.S. violates “due process”, “facing one’s accuser”, “freedom to move about”, “freedom of religion”, “freedom of assembly”, i.e. our Bill of Rights.
• Medical bureaucrats and so-called “experts” exaggerated in order to increase their power and influence;
• Oregon and Michigan Governors ignored their own limits of authority;
• New Jersey, police stopped an orderly meeting of people in cars with bullhorns protesting government’s arbitrary power grab;
• Pastors arrested or fined for holding church services, violating our First Amendment free exercise of religion;
• Christians issued citations for attending church; and,
• Business attendee lists required by local authority imitating NAZI treatment of Jews attending synagogue.
The conversation warning of increased infection and threatening additional “shut down” is functionally ‘Un-American”. Government is untrustworthy. Any examination of current House of Representatives operation is case-and-point. This isn’t ‘Just’, representative governance.
Covid-19’s management repeats 1942 federal folly. FDR issued Executive Order 9066 to intern Japanese-American citizens in camps, mis-manage property, and destroy lives after telling us “we have nothing to Fear except Fear itself”. Sound familiar? Supreme Court then upheld the order in its Korematsu decision. You are now interred with no more scientific basis than the irrational Korematsu thinking.
This is a first where biological irresponsibility produces a disease condition where nearly 90 thousand people die in 5 months; flu takes a year to kill that many. The World Health Organization (WHO) must be held accountable for evading Covid-19 outbreak and our NIH funding it.
Has media questioned or investigated fully the start, perpetrators, careless behaviors transmitting Covid-19 from Wuhan to the World? No! Media has foraged on mass fear and panic while trashing freedom.
I repeat: you are un-represented throughout by the very people constantly returned to office. They swear to uphold the Constitution, federal or State. Have they? No! Throw the bums out!
Gary Smith
Lemoore
