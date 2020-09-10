Letter to the Editor: I'm one of Trump's "losers"

I'm one of Mr. Trump's suckers and losers. My military service was 1959-1962. Two of my school mates are on the Vietnam Memorial. I suppose they fit into Mr. Trump's characterization.
Mr. Trump views himself a Commander-in-Chief. Well, in military terms he lost 190,000+ troops, as of this writing, due to Covid-19 or in other terms about 16 divisions. If he was in the military, he would have been relieved of command. By any measure, it has been an substandard performance.
John Waddell
Lemoore
