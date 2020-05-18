Letter to the Editor: Government prepared is an oxymoron!

Anyone wondering what impact comes from more debt, bureaucracies, “Green New Deal (GND)” might be? The economic meltdown created by “Governments” economic shut-down to prevent Covid-19 spread is the economic damage to result from the un-numbered Congress’s “HERO’s Bill”.
Waiting eighteen months for an effective vaccine is peanuts to decline $30 Trillion in debt brings (think German Weimar Republic).
Just how prepared are we? Whether power, homelessness or health, ‘State and Federal Government bureaucracies’ indicators say - Not “Prepared!
Things need serious work, i.e., the “grid” given ‘brown-out’ situations, fire prevention and security. Significant power sources were destroyed by failure-prone “Green” policies, failed “green” companies, poor government planning.
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Congressional report of February 2014 found if 9 of 55 substations were seriously disrupted, national level electrical shutdown occurs. Weeks-to-months for repairs follow.
Nuclear Power Plants are secure; utilities not so much. There are “Grid” function and security issues:
• 2011 Arizona incident - one transmission line failed and a chain reaction power loss affected millions of Southern California and Arizona citizens;
• Grid attack has occurred. - April 16, 2013, Metcalf Transmission Substation assault near San Jose cost $15 million in repairs to 17 electrical transformers, minor equipment;
• 2019 California PG&E isn’t well prepared - Ask Chico or San Bruno;
• A loss of major energy producing equipment takes two years or more to replace, sole-sourced from either South Korea or Germany;
• Good-paying oil, gas, and coal jobs at $25-to- $50 per hour with $9-to-$15 per hour solar installer jobs -a lousy tradeoff;
• 26 percent effective panels come from China;
• Battery supporting solar technology is years away; yet,
• It all had ‘bureaucratic oversight’.
California, States, HHS, NIH, DOD - weren’t well prepared for Covid-19.
The Democrat leadership is sneaking new bureaucracies, health czars, “environmental justice”, vote controls, “Green New Deal” – greater debt. It is more unpreparedness imposed on citizens. Money management says writing a check against insufficient funds is stupid. Yet this Congress is willing.
Gary Smith
Lemoore
