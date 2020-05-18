Letter to the Editor: Government prepared is an oxymoron!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Anyone wondering what impact comes from more debt, bureaucracies, “Green New Deal (GND)” might be? The economic meltdown created by “Governments” economic shut-down to prevent Covid-19 spread is the economic damage to result from the un-numbered Congress’s “HERO’s Bill”.

Waiting eighteen months for an effective vaccine is peanuts to decline $30 Trillion in debt brings (think German Weimar Republic).

Just how prepared are we? Whether power, homelessness or health, ‘State and Federal Government bureaucracies’ indicators say - Not “Prepared!

Things need serious work, i.e., the “grid” given ‘brown-out’ situations, fire prevention and security. Significant power sources were destroyed by failure-prone “Green” policies, failed “green” companies, poor government planning.

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Congressional report of February 2014 found if 9 of 55 substations were seriously disrupted, national level electrical shutdown occurs. Weeks-to-months for repairs follow.

Nuclear Power Plants are secure; utilities not so much. There are “Grid” function and security issues: