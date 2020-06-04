Letter to the Editor: Elected ignore citizens

In California, elected don’t honor citizens or their testimony. 2 June, 2020, “Election and Constitution Amendment Committee” - D-Tom Umberg, Chair, with cronies D-Leyva, D-Stern, D-Hertzberg and Co-Chair R- Jim Nielsen - heard Senate Bill 1163. SB 1163 addressed Covid-19 safety and “vote harvest” managing. It was voted down.
Voter Integrity Project and 11 citizens provided supporting testimony for SB 1163. 4 individuals, one a lawyer, another citing Alex Padilla, opposed. In balance, 2/3rds of the testimony supported a mail-in-ballot and Covid-19 safety improvement. Defeated 4-to-1, Elected don’t listen-case-and-point.
Mail-in-Vote has already altered elections across the nation’s counties. The Voter Integrity Project identified:
• Over 1,000 illegal aliens successfully registered in Virginia;
• California “Ballot harvesting” permits indiscriminate collection and manipulation of absentee ballots;
• April Atilano, Madera County, found guilty of changing voter party affiliations and forging signatures on registration forms while working for a private voter registration company;
• Representative Jim Moran’s (D-VA) son contrived to cast votes for 100 people who weren’t even planning Election Day voting;
• 2018 North Carolina Congressional race overturned by the state election board;
• Gordon, Alabama – 2019 mayor removed from office after absentee ballot fraud conviction; and,
• John and Grace Fleming found guilty of duplicate voting, through New Hampshire absentee ballot and in person in Massachusetts.
The Heritage Foundation has proven 1,285 instances of voter fraud, not just individual ballots.
California Voter Integrity Project documented 3 March LA County’s new voting system roll-out without examining 206,728 duplicated, dead or “no vote in a decade” Californians on voter rolls (fraud alert). LA has 8,158 persons with TWO active voter registrations. LA’s new system failed state voter database connection, used inadequately trained workers and repeated equipment break-down.
Leftists Democrats are doing everything in their power to “bend the rules” of elections, enabling dishonest individuals, not unlike “savages” currently raging and looting California Targets, Best Buy, Malls, and Black-owned business state-wide.
Facts say fraud, misuse, voter intimidation, absentee ballot fraud can only rise. Speak now or lose your freedom by people who “don’t listen”, don’t care!
Gary Smith
Lemoore
