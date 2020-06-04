Letter to the Editor: Elected ignore citizens

• Representative Jim Moran’s (D-VA) son contrived to cast votes for 100 people who weren’t even planning Election Day voting;

• 2018 North Carolina Congressional race overturned by the state election board;

• Gordon, Alabama – 2019 mayor removed from office after absentee ballot fraud conviction; and,

• John and Grace Fleming found guilty of duplicate voting, through New Hampshire absentee ballot and in person in Massachusetts.

The Heritage Foundation has proven 1,285 instances of voter fraud, not just individual ballots.

California Voter Integrity Project documented 3 March LA County’s new voting system roll-out without examining 206,728 duplicated, dead or “no vote in a decade” Californians on voter rolls (fraud alert). LA has 8,158 persons with TWO active voter registrations. LA’s new system failed state voter database connection, used inadequately trained workers and repeated equipment break-down.