Letter to the Editor: City pushing profits over lives

Six months ago I contacted Armando Da Silva the supervisor of Parks and Recreation Department about cars driving on grass inside city parks. He told me directly this was not allowed and this will be enforced. A few weeks later I read the City would be posting signs and enforcing this law. Lone behold six months later when summer arrives the Thursday Night Marketplace gets a free pass. Some decision was made to have Thursday Night Marketplace only in the Civic Park and now their are dozens of vehicles parked on the grass. On June 25th I seen a huge van from Gorilla Quesadilla based in Visalia on the grass. The City employees know the rules and are not enforcing these rules. Allowing Hanford's grass in parks to be destroyed and plumbing infrastructure underground to be damaged.