Letter to the Editor: Casinos are open but not churches?

Nevada Governor allows Gambling & Drinking at Nevada Casino’s at 50% of capacity with Social distancing.
But the Nevada Governor restricted all Churches to only allow 50 people to attend Church services with social distancing while allowing larger groups to Gamble and drink at Casino’s.
Is this fair and equal treatment or a Violation of our First Amendment Constitutional Rights?
I see it as a very serious violation of our First Amendment Constitutional Rights. Unfortunately the Liberal majority on the U.S. Supreme Court just RULED against the Calvary Chapel Church members challenging the 50 person limit for churches.
Below are quotes from two Supreme Court Justices who wrote the dissenting opinions.
The “Constitution guarantees the free exercise of religion,”Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito wrote in his dissent, but it “says nothing about the freedom to play craps or blackjack.”
“The world we inhabit today, with a pandemic upon us, poses unusual challenges,” Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote. “But there is no world in which the Constitution permits Nevada to favor Caesars Palace over Calvary Chapel.”
I support these dissenting opinions advocating to protect our First Amendment Constitutional Rights and hope you do too.
Russ Waymayer
Hanford
