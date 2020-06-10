Letter to the Editor: Bone to pick with recent letters

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gary Smith states claims in his opinion with no cites sourced. All his claims are unfounded and unsourced.

If Gary knew anything about politicians and how they vote he would know elected officials vote the way their constituents want them to vote. Majority of California voters support mail in ballots.

It's clear Gary Smith doesn't care about the majority and CA register voters. It's clear he does not care about states being granted rights under constitution to make their own voting rules. Don't like the laws in California leave! You can move to Florida where the stand your ground law legally allows you to shot and kill an individual for pushing you to the ground.

Recently it was just reported that international hackers tried to hack Biden and Trump campaign. [According to NPR].

In 2017 a bit partisan committee found that Russia actively interfered with 2016 election. The U.S. intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help elect Donald Trump was accurate and based on strongly sourced information and sound analytical judgment, a bipartisan Senate report has concluded.