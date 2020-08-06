Letter to the Editor: Barr's hearing is an example of failed government

No better example of failed government is the House Judiciary Committee’s 28 July ‘hearing’ of Attorney General Barr. Civility, principle and common decency are missing from Committee Representatives and the process.
A Congressional “hearing” is to gather information on proposed legislation, conduct an investigation, evaluate/oversee the activities of a government department or the implementation of a Federal law. Rational information gathering and not passionate theater should be the standard.
Representatives, predominately Democrat, ‘interrogate’ rather than receive ‘testimony’. Interruptions, suppression of response with “reclaiming my time”, and demands to shut up any response are hardly representative of adult behavior wherein the public could become informed or form a high regard for government Representatives.
Fundamentally, the entire rude and crude process is a corruption of the intent of ‘Hearings’. Information isn’t apparent; Truth and the end of “Good Government – Justice” is totally ignored. How and why do we tolerate this process becoming a Kangaroo Court Committee?
Kangaroo Courts are a phony court supplying a “fair justice illusion” that is non-existent. In reality, it is a tribunal mocking principals of law, justice and good order. Need examples of where it goes:
• Joseph Stalin conducted show trials from 1936 to 1938 during the Great Purge, millions died;
• Nazi “People’s Court” trials which interrogated in front of an audience gathered to ogle the event and a judge shouting insults at them, filmed for propaganda purposes; terror prevailed-destruction followed.
The House Judiciary Committee “testimony gathering” differs little in mocking tone, over-speaking during response, disrespect coming from the questioner and incivility in general than the behavior exhibited in above examples.
The film of this debacle should be sufficient to show the total disregard the House Committee primary membership has for the sovereign people whom it represents. If this is what “Justice and Good Government”, described in the Federalist Papers has deteriorated to, the end of freedom is more glaringly in sight than ever before.
Gary Smith
Lemoore
