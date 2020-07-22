Letter to the Editor: American Marxism

Are you Impressed with “American Marxism”? We have had, over the past three months, a free trial: Seattle CHOP, Portland CLAT, D.C. CHAZ and U.S. cities. All demonstrated Marxist first principles targeting property and family.
Benefiting none, they destroyed private property and demonstrated the tyranny of a ‘Centrally Controlled State’. Other Marxist activism created burned out war zones in major U.S. cities worse than in Iraq or Afghanistan.
Where are the reasonable representatives of “we the people’?
Its who is leading this destruction, staying far away but fanning the flames! Opal Tometi, a Nigerian-born-U.S. educated activist; Patrisse Cullors with Alice Garza, both LGBTQ Activist a.k.a. Black Lives Matter founders. Who assists them? Eric Mann former “1960’s Weather Underground/SDS” leader who advocates violence having served prison time for violence.
They embody another Marxist philosophy.
From their website:
• “We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and “villages” that collectively care for one another, especially our children…”
• We build a space that affirms Black women [not men] and is free from sexism, misogyny, and environments in which men are centered.
This is a rather contrary concept given Martin Luther King’s statement on family:
• The group consisting of mother, father and child is the main educational agency of mankind.”
When did family become the enemy? When Marx required child raising by the State to ensure compliance and obedience in the future. Not much different from 1935 Germany’s absolute child control or current government calls to get children into pre-school before age three.
Tyranny uses many names; its goals never change from absolute power at any price or lie. Consider BLM Principle No. 3., “Loving Engagement” stating “We are committed to embodying and practicing justice, liberation, and peace in our engagements with one another.”
There hasn’t been much “Loving Engagement” in CHOP, CLAT, CHAZ or any major city by “Black Lives Matter” affirming. BLM is a ghost when help is needed. Remember your panic about “no toilet paper? What happens when you can’t find a cop? Need I say more?
Gary Smith
Lemoore
