Letter to the Editor: Addressing diabetes in Kings County

Dear Editor,

I am writing this letter to address the issue of diabetes in the local Hanford/Lemoore area and to call attention to the need for access to healthy foods in the area.

I am an Excelsior College baccalaureate nursing student and would like to see more access to fresh food for local residents. Local food banks often hand out meals and canned goods to the local community but what about providing fresh fruits and vegetables to the local children and parents who are most at risk for developing type two diabetes? Ten percent of children do not consume any vegetables or fresh fruits in their diets in California (Crawford et al., 2019).

This is hard to imagine in the Central Valley considering so much of the country’s fruits and vegetables are farmed right here locally. I would like to advocate for local communities to have access to the food grown in the area through partnership with local farms and food banks.

Partnerships have been shown to reduce diabetes in communities by getting information out to get the families resources to eat healthy foods (Pike et al., 2019). Eating healthier can be a reality when healthy foods are just as accessible as processed or canned food.

Kimberly Jason, RN

Excelsior College