Letter to the Editor: A vote for Trump

Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.
Letter to the editor
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
We’re the Greens so a Green New Deal with a WWII scale mobilization to transform our economy is a significant part of our national Green Party…
On March 18, 2020, only days after Governor Newsom issued his executive order directing California residents to shelter in place due to the th…
About three-fourths of the Legislature’s 120 seats are occupied by Democrats, which renders the Capitol’s relatively tiny band of Republicans …
Gov. Gavin Newsom repeatedly calls California a “nation state,” employing a phrase not used by any other governor in memory.
On behalf of the Habitat for Humanity of Tulare/Kings Counties’ board of directors, staff and the families we serve, thank you to Wells Fargo …
Small business owners across California answered the call by remaining open during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide groceries, medicine, medic…
There was a video montage made a few years back that showed several shaggy haired homeless people sit down in a hair stylist's chair. Armed wi…
Over the past several weeks I have heard from several readers who have discovered that their parents purchased a timeshare and are now ill wi…
Californians have shown with great clarity during the coronavirus pandemic that if they’re convinced something needs to be done, they’ll cheer…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.