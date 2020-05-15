Letter to the Editor: A vote for Trump
Letter to the Editor: A vote for Trump

 Laura Brown
If you don’t like what President Trump says or does don’t vote for him because that’s your right. I voted for him and will again in November because that’s my right. Many good men and women died so all of us have that right...
 
Skip Athey
