Letter to the Editor: 2020's graduating class a memorable one

The year 2020 will go down in history for many things that impacted our lives. The Corona Virus, Black Lives Matter and the Economy.

Focusing on the COVID-19 we learned about masks, social distancing and a new disease. At this time, I think no one realizes its full impact.

This virus also raised havoc with graduating seniors. Our family had a college graduation and two high school graduating seniors—one in the bay area and the other at Hanford West. The high school girls and their classmates missed out on so much—the prom, the senior awards, the senior dinner, yearbook exchanges, saying their goodbyes and finally graduation.

With all the chaos, I think the Hanford High School District did a great job in making the senior experience a meaningful and memorable event. It’s possible some new ways to hold these ceremonies would be worthy of future exploration.

In closing, I would would like to say to the Board, Administrators, Counselors, Teachers and Support Staff thank you for A Job Well Done!! And to the seniors: in thirty years, your story might be a question on Jeopardy.

Bill Gundacker

Hanford