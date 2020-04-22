Letter: Small town or not, take COVID seriously

Second, WEAR A MASK. This is for your safety as well as the safety of others. If you have trouble finding a mask, a bandana works well. You can also go online to buy a mask. There are several people and/or companies making masks. There’s a company in Clovis called Snowflake Designs that’s making masks.

Finally, WASH YOUR HANDS or wear gloves when you go to the store. You don’t know that something you touch or pick up may have been touched by someone who’s sick. I wear gloves when I go to the store, but then I use hand sanitizer on them before I get in my car if I’m going to more than one store. Otherwise, I take off the gloves and throw them away when I leave the store. You don’t want to take the virus home with you from something you touched at the store.