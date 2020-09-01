Guest Commentary: Acknowledging the hard work of the Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department during the pandemic

It should be noted and recorded amid the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic, that we acknowledge and honor frontline responders and medical personnel as they perform with courage and patriotism.
American frontline responders and medical personnel have demonstrated great personal risk in answering the call of duty in preserving life. At our local level, Chief Bruce German and LVFD Officers have provided leadership to immediately respond by implementing procedures for Lemoore Volunteer Firemen to address the pandemic. LVFD firemen have demonstrated their professionalism by responding with accommodations to procedural guidelines, adhering to national and state guidelines, and risking their lives in this elevated environment.
It is courageous to take the personal risk of being a paid responder, but to answer the call of duty as a volunteer responder adds a special layer to the courage of response. Every call for assistance begs the self-question, "Is this the call that risks my health and that of my family?"
Lemoore volunteer firemen have addressed that question with the same courage and resolve as when entering a burning building. Current active LVFD firemen have faced an environment unequaled in the history of outstanding LVFD community service. The citizens of Lemoore have a long history of community support and admiration for LVFD service.
That heritage has been validated with professionalism and courage as LVFD continues to respond to the current unprecedented pandemic. I submit these acknowledgements for the department record to be memorialized in our official minutes as a permanent reminder of local LVFD dedication to continued response and courageous duty amid this worldwide pandemic.
Ron Allvin is a retired LVFD member.
