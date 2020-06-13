Guest Column: Of lockdowns and leaf blowers

Have you ever been experiencing a pleasant dream when some repetitious sound from the awake world — a partner’s snoring, for example — wormed its way into the dream until you finally woke up to the realization that, well, the pleasantness was over? I’ve noticed a similar phenomenon during the recent COVID-19 lockdown, because since mid-March life in Hanford has been like a dream, albeit an interrupted dream.
First, the dream.
For me the past few months have been a trance like state wherein we’ve all gone back to a slower time, a time when Hanford was much smaller than it is today. It seemed as if half the population was gone. And in a way, it was; many people were locked inside their homes. The schools and their parking lots were empty, and the mall area was deserted. Hanford’s broad streets seemed broader than usual, wide and open, and traffic was way down. For many people there was a realization that we didn’t have to be as busy as we thought we did. We realized that we didn’t have to go to places, such as stores, as often as we had gotten used to doing.
We all had stay-at-home orders, of course, but walking was allowed. And if you spent any time walking during the lockdown you must have noticed how different things were, especially if you regularly walked before quarantine.
Hanford’s infamous air quality was much improved during our enforced hiatus. Thus, everything was cleaner — the streets, the houses, the trees, but especially the air itself. And it was a treat for the senses.
It was good for our sight. Such blue skies! I’ve lived in Hanford for almost thirty years and I can’t remember such a prolonged period when it was possible to see both the Sierra Nevada and Coast Mountain Ranges at the same time.
It was good for our smell. With lesser amounts of malodorous pollution fumes in the air you could smell orange trees and honeysuckle bushes from half a block away.
It was good for our hearing. With fewer cars and heavy machinery operating it was easier to hear the life around us, like the songs of birds, of mourning doves, pigeons, mockingbirds, scrub jays, finches and warblers. You could hear trees rustling in the spring winds, and the bells and horns of the many trains that pass through town.
But also you could hear — leaf blowers?
Back to the dream. Leaf blowers are the snoring part of the dream, slowly boring into the tranquil lockdown reality to remind us of the world as it really was and will be again — unnecessarily dirty and noisy.
The leaf blower as we know it was invented in the late 1950s, but it wasn’t until the 1970s and ‘80s that the device’s popularity exploded and it became the ubiquitous annoyance that it is today. One reason for the blowers’ popularity (annual sales are about one million units) was that a replacement had to be found after it became prohibited to use hose water for garden clean-up jobs. Another reason was that leaf blowers are less time consuming to use than brooms. Therefore, the blowers (and other gasoline-powered lawn and garden tools) quickly became an accepted part of the coarseness of contemporary life.
But leaf blowers come with a high price. The noise pollution is apparent to anyone who is unfortunate enough to be within several blocks of where one is being operated. Leaf blowers (and other gasoline-powered landscaping devices) also contribute mightily to air pollution, both with their unregulated emissions and the way that they stir up dust, dirt, and other debris into the air. Our region of the Central Valley consistently has the worst air pollution in the United States, and the exhaust and blown particulate matter from blower use only help us to retain that very dubious distinction. And the operators of these machines don’t get off easily either, as they toil with a running gasoline motor strapped to their backs with the fumes polluting their lungs and the noise of the engines hammering their hearing.
All this to save some time? At the cost of what?
As Hanford begins to return to the way life was before the Coronavirus lockdown it’s worth thinking about how life was even earlier than that, back during a time of cleaner, healthier air and greater overall tranquility. And it’s worth making an effort to get back to that time.
Hanford should take steps to get rid of leaf blowers and most other gasoline-powered landscaping implements. Such devices have been banned in some California cities since the mid-1970s, and around the country almost one hundred cities have bans affecting them. Life hasn’t ended in any of those places. It wouldn’t end in Hanford, either.
Here’s another way to look at it. So far COVID-19 has claimed over 100,000 lives in the United States. That’s about the same number of people who die of air pollution-related causes in the U.S. — every year.
That’s a pandemic.
If we can curtail human activity to the extent to which we’ve all been forced to be restricted over the past few months in order to ensure healthier lives for all people, then certainly we can adjust our yard maintenance protocols to ensure that everyone has cleaner air to breathe and a more tranquil life. We have a choice. We can learn what behavioral lessons we can from this Covid-19 experience and apply that learning to intelligent future action, or we can return to our “normal” life and look back on the whole lockdown experience as if it was…. just a dream.
George Stimson is a Sentinel reader from Hanford. In the interest of full disclosure, he does occasionally use a gasoline-powered lawn mower.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!