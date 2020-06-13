Guest Column: Of lockdowns and leaf blowers

Have you ever been experiencing a pleasant dream when some repetitious sound from the awake world — a partner’s snoring, for example — wormed its way into the dream until you finally woke up to the realization that, well, the pleasantness was over? I’ve noticed a similar phenomenon during the recent COVID-19 lockdown, because since mid-March life in Hanford has been like a dream, albeit an interrupted dream.

For me the past few months have been a trance like state wherein we’ve all gone back to a slower time, a time when Hanford was much smaller than it is today. It seemed as if half the population was gone. And in a way, it was; many people were locked inside their homes. The schools and their parking lots were empty, and the mall area was deserted. Hanford’s broad streets seemed broader than usual, wide and open, and traffic was way down. For many people there was a realization that we didn’t have to be as busy as we thought we did. We realized that we didn’t have to go to places, such as stores, as often as we had gotten used to doing.