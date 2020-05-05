Fresno County Republican Party responds to COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Fresno County Republican Party believes that it is time for our Governor to open-up California. The economic consequences of the COVID-19 shutdown have been devastating. California will cease to be the 5th largest economy in the world if businesses are not allowed to operate and if employees have no jobs to return to.

Compared to several other states such as New York, California has a very small number of COVID-19 deaths. The ‘scientific’ models predicting the numbers of infections and deaths have been consistently and extremely inaccurate.

Flagrant unconstitutional actions by elected officials in California are generating an increasing number of lawsuits. Our political leaders should trust the citizens of this state to make intelligent decisions about health risks, especially when the early medical predictions of an impending catastrophe have proven to be wrong. The cure really is worse than the disease. We strongly request Governor Newsom and all elected officials to open-up the economy and let people get back to work!