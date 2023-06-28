The Wall Street Journal on the U.S. wealth tax:

Progressives have long dreamed of imposing a tax on wealth, and it looks as if an arcane corner of the 2017 tax reform might give them a legal opening. The Supreme Court can shut this constitutional door if it takes up a bad ruling on appeal from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Sixteenth Amendment revised the Constitution to allow “taxes on incomes, from whatever source derived.” The Supreme Court has long held that income is defined as money that is realized from, say, wages or the sale of a property or financial asset. It has never been defined as unrealized income, such as from an increase in the value of an asset on paper that isn’t paid out to the owner.

