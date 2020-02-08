Op-Ed: Pick Justice Action Launches Sweepstakes

In 2018, she opposed a bill that would give workers the opportunity to ratify a non-negotiated, government-written union contract before it can be imposed on them. She also opposed legislation to decertify a union if they abandoned farm workers for over 3 years.

Gonzalez-Fletcher even spoke out against these bills during a committee hearing, even though they were clearly needed.

In one Fresno case, the United Farm Workers (UFW) union disappeared from the farm for over two decades and then returned demanding 3% of the workers weekly wages. But Gonzalez-Fletcher remained in steadfast support of the UFW. When those same workers held a vote to decertify the union, the UFW wanted those workers’ votes thrown out. And Gonzalez-Fletcher supported the UFW’s efforts to silence the farm workers.

In a clear sign of hypocrisy, Gonzalez-Fletcher defended striking teachers, yet supported the UFW forcing a contract on thousands of Fresno farm workers would have stripped them of their protected right to continue their strikes against the UFW.

She also recently voted to strengthen the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board (ALRB) with AB 561 in 2015 and for AB 2751 in 2018, even though she knew that organization had spent millions of tax dollars to silence workers who voted to decertify the UFW.