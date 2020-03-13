Op-Ed: Hanford City Parks Foundation

The City of Hanford has had a long history of not really addressing the needs of our local family in regards to sustaining and supporting “thriving” parks and family amusement structures, such as our once admired Adventure Park, The Rooseveldt Fort, and the YMCA family facility. Unfortunately, we lost these over the short years. So what do we have for our family as a source of structured entertainment? Not much. Please do count the Farmers Market, the small summer plunge, scattered City youth events and summer basketball and base-ball leagues. My intention is not to minimize these wonderful activities, but if you think about it, is it really all we can do as a City for our families? None of these count as the pro-active efforts of our City. They are just quick band aid fixes to ameliorate current public concern in the inadequacy to really address our lack of structured parks and family amusement entertainment.