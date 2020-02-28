Op-Ed: Focusing on Energy Efficiency for Entrepreneurs during Black History Month

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To any business owner who feels this way, I’m here to tell you that you don’t have to face the challenge alone. Energy audits—with a trained professional who will walk through your business and make recommendations—are readily available from energy providers in most regions of California. Many businesses can qualify for them free of charge or for a low cost. Many utilities also provide a helpline for phone assistance, and businesses can request on-site energy audits conducted by energy-efficiency professionals.

There are other ways to explore energy efficiency upgrades within your business. Notably, one recent study highlights a large budget line item where energy savings can occur.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration found that lighting accounts for 17 percent of all electricity consumed in U.S. commercial buildings, which makes it the largest single end use of electricity in this area.

When lighting consumes so much of the monthly budget for U.S. businesses, even making small upgrades can have a profound impact on the company’s viability against competitors, not to mention the environmental contribution it would bring to the community surrounding the business.