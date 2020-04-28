Editorial: The real value of truth, facts

We also ran a story about Hanford PD's Officer Chad Medeiros who, along with his K-9 partner Nico, visited a local boy for his birthday. Social distancing resulted in a cancelation of his birthday party, but Officer Medeiros and Nico surprised him with an impromptu celebration.

We are working 24/7 to get answers to questions about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus locally, and that collection of stories publishes daily. If you have questions about the coronavirus in Kings County, post them to our Facebook page, or email pbowman@hanfordsentinel.com. The entire Hanford Sentinel news staff will work to address your concerns.

We need that sort of interaction just as much as you need the latest local information about the pandemic, where it is now and where it is headed.

And while we’re at it, we'll take this opportunity to thank readers for being there for us. Your support of local, fact-based, nonpartisan news reporting is what makes this newspaper so special. That support tells us what we are doing is important to you, and to our communities.

We also deeply appreciate the support of local businesses and their willingness to buy advertising space in this newspaper at a time when the commercial sector is striving to function under extraordinarily difficult circumstances.