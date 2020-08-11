Editorial: New Sentinel improvements are a work-in-progress

It’s a new day here at The Sentinel.

After what seems like a several decades, but has actually only been about five months, we’re finally standing on our own two legs. Our newly-formed parent company, Santa Maria News Media Inc.’s split from Lee Enterprises is finally complete (outside of a few bells, whistles, bugs and snafus here and there).

Escaping the burden of a complete corporate switchover in the midst of a pandemic and economic downturn has been taxing on everyone here at the office and now that it’s behind us, we feel like Tim Robbins at the end of “The Shawshank Redemption.”

We should hang up a poster of Rita Hayworth in the newsroom to commemorate the occasion.

With our minds no longer preoccupied with logistical transitions and fundamental administrative concerns, we’re now turning our focus back to what’s really important -- the communities we serve.

Starting today and continuing all week (and beyond), we’ll be rolling out new features, pages, columns and other goodies.

You’ll notice we’ve rearranged some of the pages. Sorry for the momentary confusion, but we think you’ll like the changes going forward.

Sports, such as it is, will be moved to B2. Though, with no local sports taking place until December at the earliest, that page may turn into a jack of all trades from time to time and be used for other things. To the delight of puzzle and comics lovers, we will soon have two full pages of the fun stuff. The lineup of the comics has been shaken up a little, but we’re confident that we’ve curated the funniest funnies.