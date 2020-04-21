Editorial: Keep the news flowing

This past week our coverage has highlighted the ups and downs of the pandemic.

It’s all there, day in and day out, and it is information you can rely on to make your transition through this extremely rough stretch, making the journey a little less stressful.

Most of the news in print and on our websites comes exclusively from the newsrooms of the Santa Maria Times and sister publications. That means a lot of the news posted here simply can't be found anywhere else.

Keeping that flow going depends on your continuing support. Your membership in our information club gives you access to exclusive community information and journalism that makes a difference.

And we need your support.

The California News Publishers Association has sent an urgent request to Gov. Gavin Newsom and members of the Legislature seeking grants, loans, sales tax exemptions for local papers, and tax deductions for subscribers and advertisers. A hearing on the request was scheduled to take place Monday.

Like most American businesses today, the news industry needs support to stay afloat for the next several months, which health experts hope will be enough time for the virus curve to flatten and the U.S. economy to ramp back up.