Editorial: Despite bumpy roads, the Hanford Sentinel looks forward to the future

We’re no longer part of a large, nationwide chain. Rather than being grouped in with hundreds of newspapers spread across the United States, we’re now part of the Santa Maria News Media Inc. group — which consists of us and another news room in Santa Maria — which explains why you’ve probably seen that city mentioned here and there recently.

The direction of our newspaper is once again in local hands — OK, I live in Visalia, but I like Hanford more, so I consider myself local. And I’m sure many loyal readers and members of the community already know our newly-promoted general manager, Mark Daniel, who has been seen around the Sentinel office for decades. Our new publisher, Terri Leifeste, has already met with some folks in the community and will continue to do so, as she splits her time between offices in Hanford and Santa Maria.

The exciting part of all this is that we’ll be able to focus more on what’s important — local issues.