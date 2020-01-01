To the citizens of Selma, I am writing as a concerned individual coming from the City of Kingsburg who understands why cities must form districts. My advisement comes from experience and education as a political economist, so there might be times that I strongly advise something that is in the best interest of the City of Selma.
I intend to provide some education on city government systems, the possible legal implications, and finally the right of the citizens to vote on the system that they like. The issue presented to Selma is how should the City Council be elected?
There is a lot of confusion about what a mayor is and can do when compared to a city councilmember. Here is the biggest shocker to a lot of people: There is not a lot of difference between the two positions. The mayor is a city councilmember elected from the council to be a ceremonious position head. That means their vote carries no extra weight and there is no power to direct other than council meetings. The two kinds of city government is either strong mayor or a strong city manager government.
Selma has the strong city manager position which means the city council gives direction and the city manager has the ability to execute the best way they see fit with council’s approval. The City of Fresno is a strong mayor where the mayor gives direction over the city manager and is separate from city council.
There were a lot of citizens in attendance at the Selma City Council Meeting who wanted to choose their mayor and felt that there is a cronyism preventing them from choosing their mayor. These are the people that I am attempting to reach and encourage awareness of how their own government works at the city level, or they will inadvertently get what they wanted to avoid. If you read my article and feel cautious, then it is a start in the right direction to feel skeptical and then seek out what is true.
With the City of Selma debating on how to create voting districts for City Council, there are a few things that need to be understood. The City of Kingsburg was being sued over the unfair representation of an ethnic group that was not represented basically during the entire time the City has been in existence. The City of Kingsburg created districts and with that the City elected its first Hispanic councilwoman. Now, it is understandable that the City of Selma doesn’t have that same problem. It is creating its own new problem with the new district system that it wants to implement with a mayor elected at large with four districts. To quick reference this system of city council, I will refer to it as the (4-1) system.
It may not seem like it would be a legal issue, but it can when one district has two individuals to vote for its district. The current system with no districts already shows a 3 to 2 voting history where there are three councilmembers who tend to vote together. The dynamics could cause legislative processes to slow or stall worse than the city’s current circus of city council meetings, depending on who benefits.
With five districts for city councilmembers, there is fair representation where the mayor is just a ceremonial figure head. There is equality that doesn’t create spite or ill intent towards other districts.
Observance should be advised to citizens who attend city council meetings when the city lawyer gives information. This is not liable for the fact that you can review the Selma’s City Council meetings on YouTube and listen to what he says. Example being, when I spoke about government ordinances that covered the creation of districts, I suggested that this be a matter for the citizens to vote on. A resident of Selma went up after me and questioned the city lawyer if what I said was correct. The response he gave was, “He is not wrong.” To those who passively listen, you may not realize that the word “not” was in there, but he used a loaded negative word of “wrong.”
You have free articles remaining.
Other presentations that advised costs for citizens to put this matter on the ballot early used the same negative loaded words and Councilmembers added to this when they attempted to distract its citizens. The mention of high construction costs for the new City Police Department was used. Then, they claimed to want to save money by delaying the ballot and using the savings for public safety, the same spending that was just complained about being over budget. I mention all these things about Selma’s City Council because I encourage citizens to be aware of what is being said and not to be swayed by a circus that has its own agenda.
I felt that it was important to allow the voters of Selma to choose their system of government and over time, I did a lot of consideration of how it should be placed on the ballot.
After everything that I had mentioned earlier, the option of a four councilmembers and one mayor at large (4-1) system should not be placed on the ballot at all due to the legal implications that can come from unfair political practices. This will honestly save a lot of heartache, time, and money for the City of Selma to avoid, period. Leaving the current system in place now would have less legal issues than the (4-1) system. Leave the current system intact should be an option for voters to select.
Since the City of Selma is a strong city manager style of city government, the option of having the city split fairly into five districts is an option I strongly encourage to be on the ballot and voters to select. This can prevent any unfair voting by the council by preventing any unfair representation of any part of Selma. This system will reduce the likelihood of the city being sued, which if the current City Council is concerned with how the budget is getting spent, would agree with this system. I now speak to the City Council of Selma and encourage a reconsideration of how they want to put this to the voters and draw out district lines.
For the City of Selma to succeed in all possible ways, councilmembers must make decisions that sometimes do not benefit them. This is the practice of civic virtue. If all politicians were to practice this, then our country would be better. Change for the better sometimes starts at the community level or city level.
The City Council of Selma started this process without any outside persuasion, which I applaud and see as the best intentions to move the City forward. I wish all the citizens of Selma that this process works out and produces the best outcome.
Charlie L. Soto, MBA
Kingsburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.