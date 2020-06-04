Commentary: Uprisings come from a place of outrage, desperation and skepticism

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The strangulation of George Floyd by police officer Derek Chauvin is an unspeakable crime.

Police brutality against the Black and minority communities has always been an ever present occurrence. The arrest of Officer Derek Chauvin is not enough, and the Kings County Unit #1039. The NAACP contends that all of the officers involved must be charged to the fullest extent of the law. All appropriate measures must be enforced to ensure that incidents like this DO NOT happen again. [Editor's note: three additional officers were charged Wednesday.]

While we do not condone the act of looting, and implore civility in protest, the uprisings taking place in Minneapolis and other locations across this country are a result of outrage, trepidation, desperation and skepticism manifested for years throughout the Black and minority communities.

In this Country, issues of implicit bias within our police system are directly related to the systemic racism that plagues our communities at a more alarming rate than the Coronavirus. We cannot have a healthy nation without addressing this long existing plague as well.