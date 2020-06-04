Commentary: Uprisings come from a place of outrage, desperation and skepticism

The strangulation of George Floyd by police officer Derek Chauvin is an unspeakable crime.
Police brutality against the Black and minority communities has always been an ever present occurrence. The arrest of Officer Derek Chauvin is not enough, and the Kings County Unit #1039. The NAACP contends that all of the officers involved must be charged to the fullest extent of the law. All appropriate measures must be enforced to ensure that incidents like this DO NOT happen again. [Editor's note: three additional officers were charged Wednesday.]
While we do not condone the act of looting, and implore civility in protest, the uprisings taking place in Minneapolis and other locations across this country are a result of outrage, trepidation, desperation and skepticism manifested for years throughout the Black and minority communities.
In this Country, issues of implicit bias within our police system are directly related to the systemic racism that plagues our communities at a more alarming rate than the Coronavirus. We cannot have a healthy nation without addressing this long existing plague as well.
Our communities of all colors, in all sects, are angry and saddened and we want the world to know we are channeling those feelings and working towards a better future for us and all generations to come.
For anyone of any race wondering what they can do to support this righteous cause, look to foster equality, respect, and the dignity of every one of our brothers and sisters in your community. From the Almighty to the meek, we know what equality, respect, and dignity means: look within, promote without.
Now is the time for us as a nation, and as a community, through this ever present and endless struggle, to achieve our manifest destiny of equality, respect, and dignity for all.
We are currently collaborating with other community based organizations and grassroots activists to have civil Town Hall meetings with our community leaders throughout Kings County. Date, time, and place will be announced soon.
Dr. Crystal Jackson is the president of NAACP Kings County Unit #1039.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!