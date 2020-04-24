Commentary: State Center Community College District proudly giving back

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We at State Center Community College District (SCCCD), would like to thank our first responders, health care and other essential employees who are reporting to work during the pandemic. You are all heroes.

SCCCD (Fresno City College, Reedley College, Clovis Community College, Madera Community College Center and Oakhurst Community College Center) felt the need to do its part to minimize the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Friday, March 13, with one COVID-19 case in Madera County and one in Fresno County, our board held an emergency meeting announcing that the District would be converting to online classes. Two days later, the District issued a notice for employees 65 or older or those with health issues, to work from home. On Monday, March 16, our colleges began the process of transitioning to online classes and working remotely. This decision meant that 68,000 students and 3,000 instructors and staff would be staying home to reduce the rate of infection.