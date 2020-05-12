Commentary: Small business owners plea to Newsom: Protect our local businesses

All business owners want to be and feel safe. Owners likewise want safety for their employees and customers. But they also want and appreciate certainty that a lawsuit, in this time of crisis, won’t wipe them out. There are more than 3.9 million small businesses in California, 1.6 million are minority owned. Together, they employ 7 million California workers.

As a solution, some suggest that Governor Gavin Newsom can issue an executive order — right now — to lawfully protect businesses during a pandemic. But that may not be enough. There are worries that executive orders can be challenged by the plaintiffs’ bar, potentially leaving businesses vulnerable. California, like other states, needs legislation as a backstop to executive orders to provide liability protection. Kentucky and New York already passed legislation to curb COVID-related liability.

That is why small business owners are urging Newsom to sponsor and sign legislation that serves as a legal backstop to an executive order. Such legislation would distinguish legitimate claims from no-injury lawsuits that allow customers and employees to sue businesses alleging that just being inside the business, they suffered harm because they could have potentially contracted COVID-19, even if they did not.