Commentary: Non-profits like Habitat for Humanity have been hit hard by COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On behalf of the Habitat for Humanity of Tulare/Kings Counties’ board of directors, staff and the families we serve, thank you to Wells Fargo for supporting Habitat for Humanity of Tulare/Kings Counties with a grant of $10,000 to help with COVID-19 relief.

During this incredibly challenging time, supporting community seems to be more important than ever. Non-profits, and those they serve, have been hit hard, but we know that by working together, we will continue to build strength, stability and self-reliance in Tulare and Kings Counties.

For more than 25 years, Habitat for Humanity has partnered with hard-working, low-income local families to offer first-time homeownership opportunities as well as vital home repairs for people who already own their home but are challenged by age, disability or circumstance. These vulnerable populations are extremely cost-burdened and have few options for assistance. Many families believe that a decent and affordable home is out of their reach.

Businesses, congregations, service clubs and individuals can all join the Habitat for Humanity mission by providing funding, in-kind donations and volunteerism.

When everyone has an affordable place live, the entire community is stronger and healthier.