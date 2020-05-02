Commentary: America’s Conservation Enhancement Act gives species a chance

Among the recent marvels of the world’s coronavirus pandemic was the spectacle of wildlife almost immediately reclaiming spaces vacated by people. Within days of Yosemite National Park’s shutdown, bears, coyotes, bobcats and other species were spotted on empty roads, along deserted trails and in the now-quiet main village.

Coyotes were seen on an eerily quiet Golden Gate Bridge. On Sequoia Riverlands Trusts’s own Dry Creek Preserve, a wildlife tracking camera in use for nearly two years recently captured an image of a mountain lion traversing the preserve near the San Joaquin Valley floor. And elsewhere in the Valley, where smog has given way to clear skies, bird species never recorded on site have flocked to groundwater recharge ponds that double as natural habitat at SRT’s Kaweah Oaks Preserve.

The re-emergence of these sentinels after only a few weeks’ letup in traffic, crowds and air pollution suggests how quickly some species might rebound, given the chance. For birds in particular, even small investments in conservation can make a major difference. While the North American bird population has dropped by nearly 30% over the past 50 years — three billion fewer birds — the loss would have been much greater without benefit of the North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA).

This law, passed with bipartisan support and signed by President George H.W. Bush in 1989, provides for grants to conserve bird populations and wetland habitat. At the same time, it contributes to local economies and supports American traditions such as hunting, fishing, bird watching, family farming, and cattle ranching. Wetlands protected by NAWCA provide benefits ranging from improved water quality, flood control and groundwater recharge to cleaner air and reduced coastal erosion.

In the past three decades, NAWCA has granted funds for nearly 3,000 habitat projects totaling $1.73 billion. More than 6,200 partners have contributed another $3.57 billion in matching funds to improve 30 million acres of habitat. In other words, a dollar of NAWCA funding brings over three dollars of investment into local communities.

Moreover, statistics that show the broad decline of bird numbers overall mask one bright spot: Waterfowl populations overall have actually increased by 56 percent. This suggests that NAWCA’s targeted wetland improvement efforts are working, and should be expanded. Scientists have identified habitat degradation as the primary cause for the decline in overall bird populations.

Thanks to NAWCA and its host of more than 6,000 partners, including hunting groups, waterfowl habitat is on the rebound—and it can stay that way if we take action.

That’s where the Congress comes in: The bipartisan America’s Conservation

Enhancement Act (ACE) recently passed in the Senate and would reauthorize and fund a number of vital conservation programs, NAWCA among them.

Thanks in part to unlikely collaborations between Audubon enthusiasts, hunters, conservationists, farmers and ranchers, private landowners and many others, NAWCA has provided billions for wetland protection and restoration. Congress can continue 30 years of effective policy—and keep the remarkable recovery of waterfowl going— by reauthorizing a program whose habitat enhancements have benefited all 50 states while providing much-needed resources for rural communities.

The coronavirus shutdown has only clarified both our value for, and the essential role of, our public lands in fulfilling that yearning for nature. These unprecedented restrictions have raised the questions: Where would we experience nature if we did not have access to public lands for enjoyment, inspiration, and yes, escape from what were the pressures and limitations of our urbanized lives even before the spread of the coronavirus denied us?

When the pandemic ends, we will certainly return to our public lands, and when the economy rebounds, so will development, climate change and other threats to bird habitat. By passing ACE, Congress can protect bird populations for future generations to enjoy, and show those generations that amid our hardships, we understood not only the perils, but also the opportunities, of our moment.