Commentary: Ag must become sustainable to avoid a second Dust Bowl

We’re the Greens so a Green New Deal with a WWII scale mobilization to transform our economy is a significant part of our national Green Party platform.
One of the key transformations our Green New Deal calls for is sustainable agriculture. Here in Fresno and Kings counties, sustainable ag means that among, other things, agriculture has to respect its water budget. A sustainable agriculture doesn’t overplant irrigated crops or over use water to the detriment of the environment or to the detriment of other communities that rely on our finite water supplies.
Sadly Central Valley ag is not sustainable.
NASA has the measuring tools and tells us that our local aquifers are now over pumped to the tune of 1.8 million acre-feet (two Pine Flat Reservoirs) of overdraft per year and our water budget consequently is 11% per year out of whack. That can’t continue and we’ll have Dust Bowl levels of emigration if we go another generation without addressing the problem.
First, would an Ogallala Aquifer event like the seven-state Dust Bowl of the 1930s be a disaster for the San Joaquin Valley? Well yeah. If the 80% of our Central Valley farms that don’t have access to surface water have to drill new million-dollar wells to keep farming their traditional crops or have to revert to dry farming then we have a problem.
And if the 20% of our farms that have surface water deliveries have to drill new million-dollar wells to carry them through drought years then we have a bigger problem. Forty percent of San Joaquin Valley employment income and 30% of its jobs come from agriculture so an Ogallala Aquifer event here would likely mean the exodus of as many as one half of the Valley’s four million residents.
A Dust Bowl here would be like a nuclear bomb going off for education budgets, city planning, the real estate industry, service industries, on and on. It would take generations to recover.
Second, to head off ag’s claim that homeowners and businesses aren’t doing their part to conserve water let’s remember that ag currently (as per the March 2017 Public Policy Institute of California) uses 89% of all Central Valley water that’s taken out of the ground and out of our rivers for economic uses. Do the math — can the 98% of this Valley’s population that doesn’t farm and uses about 5% of all water taken for economic uses possibly conserve anywhere close to Valley ag’s 11% water overuse? Not in this dimension.
Third, To head off ag’s claim that the environment is stealing their water, by saying, “They’re just letting millions of acre-feet of fresh water sail out the Golden Gate,” let’s be clear that the state’s fabulous natural habitats are the main reason most of its 38 million non-farming residents choose to live here.
It’s not because California has a great environment to grow almond trees.
It boils down to human rights. If the people and all the species they share this great sate with have a right to a healthy environment then ag needs to stop doing the things that make its farms and businesses unsustainable.
If the people of California have any right to democracy then two percent of the population cannot deprive the other 98% of its right to enjoy their state’s wonderful diversity of species and variety of habitats through exercise of their majority rights.
Not going to happen.
Central Valley agriculture is part of what makes California special and we want it to do well but we need it to become sustainable. This state grows something like 30% of the nation’s vegetables, 50% of its fruit and 80% of its nuts but you have to go somewhere else to find its flakes.
The rumor that Valley sheriffs won’t enforce California’s tightening water conservation rules is pure delusion. Sheriffs are law enforcement officers first and foremost and rural good ol' boys a distant second. Farmers and farm managers who continue to convert grazing land and row crops to permanent irrigated trees and vines in anticipation that they will be allowed unlimited riparian and groundwater pumping in the future are taking a costly gamble.
Beginning in 2024, according to the 2014 Groundwater Management Act, groundwater basins that don’t show on paper that they can balance groundwater extraction and groundwater recharge may be subject to state takeover though fines for over pumping. Those are not idle threats. Those farms taking their ag pumps off the grid to forestall the state from using PG&E to forcibly shut down wells that continue to overdraft are underestimating the state’s power and the state’s resolve to manage groundwater sustainably.
Steve Claassen is a member of the Green Party of Fresno County.
