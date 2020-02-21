You and the Law: What Small Business Owners–And Employees--Need To Know About Auto Insurance

The incredible value of having business auto coverage was demonstrated in a tragic accident he uses in his lectures for lawyers. If anything proves the reason to obtain adequate limits of coverage, this one does:

“The client was working in a freeway trash pick-up detail due to a DUI offence, wearing a bright orange outfit. While doing his job, putting trash in the truck, a speeding car came over a hill and crushed both of his legs, requiring amputation below his knees. The 17 year-old boy driving the car lived with his parents on a ranch. It was the young man’s car, in his name and had state minimum liability coverage of $15,000 per person.

“An investigation revealed that on this day–a Sunday morning--he was delivering a package of candy for one of his mother’s customers, from her store.

“They had business insurance including business auto in a million dollar limit, which the insurance company promptly paid. Lacking that, the ranch and business would have been sued. In addition, the ranch also had insurance - and a million dollar umbrella policy covered everyone in the family. Mom’s store also had a million dollars of coverage.