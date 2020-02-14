You and the Law: This Won’t Help Get You Into Law School, Instead, It Might Keep You Out!

“I am an attorney with a Fortune 500 company and have read a number of your columns on getting into law school. Our son is in college, wants to follow in my footsteps and feels strongly that by becoming a star on the debate team this will enhance his chances,” “Mike” wrote.

“As a college debater the experience made me a better writer and speaker but something about debate today is worrisome. There is a very strange style of debating which turns my stomach. It is called Spreading, and sounds like you are at a cattle auction, with the students speaking so rapidly it is impossible to follow and understand.

“The idea is to spew so much information that your opponent can’t possible respond. To me that is not debate, not the way intelligent people discuss issues. Frankly, it strikes me as dishonest.

“Our son wants to attend a summer ‘Spreading Debate’ camp, compete, video himself doing this weird stuff, and sending it as part of his application package to the law schools he will apply to. I fear that it could hurt him and would appreciate your opinion.”

