You and the Law: This is the Wrong Way to Compete

Combined with this bad-mouthing campaign, Tomas was overcome with the fear of being sued for malpractice, and so rejected the kinds of cases that someone with his training should easily have been able to treat. This drove optometrists I spoke with up the wall!

It can take some time before one’s m.o. becomes obvious, and Tomas was successful for some time in ever-so-slowly damaging reputations. And then someone decided to look into his past.

Harvard Medical School? Really?

Medical Boards in most states show a physician’s license status and education. There for all to see on his Medical Board’s website was Tomas’ medical school, and it wasn’t Harvard! Yes, he was an ophthalmologist, but those stories of brilliant teachers at Harvard he regaled his colleagues with? - A pure figment of his imagination.

When word got out about the truth of his accomplishments–and a one man war on his colleagues–his fortunes changed dramatically.

Defamation, Unfair Competition and Interference with Contract

A group of physicians met with an attorney who generally represents doctors in medical-mal practice cases, reviewed this destructive anti-competitive crime-wave Tomas had started, and devised a strategy to shut him up.