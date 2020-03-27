You and the Law: The Coronavirus at Work - What Lawyers are Saying

To me, by knowingly exposing those around you to the virus could be seen as an assault and battery. History proves that correct with the story of Typhoid Mary, an Irish cook believed to have infected 51 people with typhoid fever, several of whom died.

If you are not familiar with her story, it is worth looking up, as you will find a cast of characters right out of a horror movie, including Mary herself who was aware of the danger she posed to others and yet continued to work as a cook, literally killing people.

She was the first person in the United States identified as an asymptomatic carrier of the disease. Because she would not stop working as a cook--exposing others to the disease-- she was twice forcibly isolated by authorities, and died after a total of nearly three decades in isolation.

What is your legal responsibility if you start to get an inkling that you are getting symptoms?

Klingenberger: “I am not aware of a requirement in OSHA or various federal safety laws where someone is required to make this disclosure. Employees are always encouraged to disclose those things, and especially on the job injuries. There are can be ramifications if they don’t.