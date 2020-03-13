You and the Law: The Case of the Petite Woman with a Bad Temper and her Understanding Employer

Fortunately, her friend was able to calm her down seconds before handcuffs.

The Speeding Ticket

After that incident, Chen’s life took a much better turn. She got happily married and they soon had a son.

Still, she harbored resentment against all uniformed authority which erupted again when a traffic officer pulled her over for speeding on California’s I-5 freeway in the Central Valley. The officer routinely asked her to sign the ticket, explaining that signing was not an admission of guilt, only a promise to appear in court. But once again she unleashed her fury on law enforcement.

Hands wildly flailing, she screamed, “I will shoo you!” She meant, “I will sue you,” but the officer thought she meant, “I will shoot you.”

He forcibly pulled her from the car, threw her onto the hood of his cruiser, clamped her in handcuffs, and took her directly to jail. Among the charges against her was “resisting arrest.” Given the circumstances, the officer’s actions were fully justified.

To Teach a Life-Long Lesson

I was retained to represent Chen. Both her husband and her employer asked for no favors. They both said she needed to learn a lesson from this incident.