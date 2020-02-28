You and the Law: How a company won its small claims court case which should have been lost

The closest thing that most of us will ever come to meeting a Judge Judy is by suing or being sued in Small Claims Court.

Having served as a pro tem judge in Small Claims Court, I learned that, next to being stopped by a traffic officer and getting a ticket, this is the typical way most people see our legal system in action. Plaintiffs and Defendants both hope for a judge who knows the law, listens, and that the other will badly screw up their presentation in court.

Unfortunately, in the case that I will now describe, from reviewing the exhibits and listening to the entire proceedings, an ill-informed judge and scatterbrained defendant led to an unjust verdict.

“They Just Showed Up Without Any Notice”

“Summer” had a small water leak in the toilet shut-off valve in one of her bathrooms, turned it off, called a plumber to repair it--who in turn–without her permission–had a mold remediation specialist come to the home. The only problem was that the area had been dry for weeks and Summer could neither smell nor see evidence of mold anywhere.