You and the Law: Families, Business and the Coronavirus- If the Unimaginable Happens

“People will typically mention charitable organizations, or other specific beneficiaries so they still have control over what happens with their estate, rather than have the state in which they reside decide under the rules of intestate succession.”

I asked, “What happens if in my will or trust documents I say, ‘Under no circumstances is any of my property to go to my good-for-nothing, miserly cheapskate sister-in-law, and she dies–the whole family dies--and I have not created a ‘Plan C?”

“Then,” Petrusha answered, “Your property might easily pass to her surviving heirs under the state’s laws of interstate succession. So you will have failed to keep your property out of their hands even if it’s not what you wanted. That’s why this ‘Plan C’ is so important.”

Establish a Power of Attorney

But what if not everyone is wiped out, but key decision makers as well as heads of household–fall ill, become temporarily incapacitated and are not able to pay bills, taxes or take care of family and business related financial obligations? Then what?

Hjerpe, Jennison, and Petrusha each provided an identical answer: “You need a Durable Power of Attorney.”